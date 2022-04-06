Francis Howell school board candidates unseat 12-year incumbent, look forward to increasing transparency

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -The Francis Howell School District’s Board of Education will have two new faces after voters elected Adam Bertrand and Randy Cook Jr. to the board by wide margins.

Together, the two men accounted for about 50 percent of the overall vote.

“The Prop S, the Francis Howell North, was probably the most popular issue that resonated with voters when we talked in person,” Cook Jr. said. “On the web page traffic I can tell you CRT was the most visited page.”

Both Bertrand and Cook Jr. said they decided to run for the board after watching the district’s handling of $244 million stemming from Proposition S. Approved by voters in 2020, the bond issue gave the district the ability to build a new Francis Howell North High School, provide security and athletics upgrades and maintenance.

“People want a new voice, they want to make sure they’re being heard, they want to make sure there is debate when looking at all sides of an argument and make sure things aren’t just being moved through,” Bertrand said. “They really just want a double check and make sure we’re having discussions and oversight.”

Both men spent much of Tuesday at the polls and said voters were highly concerned about the district’s financial situation along with questions about curriculum.

“The community needs to feel like they’re involved and being brought along in the decisions whether they agree with them or not,” he said. “Particularly with me and Randy, we’re going to be two of seven, we’re not miracle workers, we can’t change anything, we have to work with the rest of the board.”

Both men said they believe existing board members want to ensure the district remains as strong as possible. But, both hope to bring some new, additional perspective.

“I think we can add a different perspective and talk about what patrons of the district are looking for,” he said.

Cook Jr. said his first priority is to examine the policies and procedures in place at the district, both financially and otherwise. In doing so, he hopes the board can begin going about issues in a new way, while making sure the public is involved in the conversations.

“What I plan to do is ask more questions, make sure the answers are heard by the public in board meetings,” Cook Jr. said. “That goes to transparency on how decisions are made and why.”

Bertrand and Cook Jr. will be sworn in on April 19.

