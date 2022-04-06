Advertisement

Female found wrapped in linen, dumped in St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A female’s body was found wrapped in bedding linens and left in a St. Louis City yard Tuesday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found the female’s body wrapped and left in the back of a yard in the 1400 block of East Obear just before 5 p.m. in the College Hill neighborhood.

The female was pronounced dead. The homicide division of the police department will be taking over the investigation due to its suspicious nature.

It’s still unclear how the woman died.

