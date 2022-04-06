Anger and disappointment over dismissal of charges against 3 employees in duck boat tragedy

(KY3/KMOV) - A Stone County judge dismissed state charges against three employees, including the captain, in the deadly Ride the Ducks tragedy on Table Rock Lake in July of 2018.

Judge Alan Blankenship said there wasn’t enough evidence to support the charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. A total of 63 charges were filed against Captain Kenneth Scott McKee and two supervisors, Curtis Lanham and Charles Baltzell.

“Calling this a tragedy is a complete understatement.” “It’s a tremendous loss of life. I’m sorry for what happened,” he said.

Affton residents Bill Asher, 69, and Rose Hammann, 68, were among the 17 people who died when the boat went down in a storm. Russ McKay was a long time friend and said he was upset by the judge’s decision.

“I was disappointed. I can’t say that I’m, yeah, I’m a little bit angry,” he said.

Judge Blankenship said the unique characteristics of the boat lead to it rapidly sinking. He also said the staff was aware of the storm, but there is no evidence they were aware of the storm’s “gust front.”

“I do not feel that the evidence supports those levels of criminal intent as defined by statute,” said Blankenship.

The daughter of Bill Asher, Jennifer Asher, released this statement:

“The Asher family is heartbroken. With respect to Judge Blankenship and the courts, I know I can speak on behalf of our family when I say that “disappointed” would be an understatement for how we feel in regards to his decision.

To take the vessel out in the water with the knowledge of severe weather coming in lies solely on the company that owns the vessels and the captains operating them and they should be held accountable.”

Defense attorney J.R. Hobbs said, “On behalf of all involved we respect the court’s decision. It was a tragedy for everyone affected. Under these circumstances, we don’t believe any further comment is appropriate.”

On July 19, 2018, Ride the Ducks’ Stretch Duck 7 with 31 people on board capsized and sank in stormy weather on Table Rock Lake. Seventeen passengers, including nine from the same family and one crew member driving the boat, drowned that night. It became one of the deadliest boating accidents in United States history.

Since the charges were filed without prejudice they can be re-filed. Stone County Prosecutor Matt Selby deferred to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for comment.

Schmitt released this statement:

“17 people, including children, were tragically killed on Tablerock Lake in 2018 - our hearts continue to go out to their families and loved ones. Our Office has worked to prosecute this case and the alleged offenders to the best of our ability. We’re disappointed in the Court’s decision, but we’re not giving up in our pursuit of justice on behalf of the 17 victims and their families. Our Office hopes to refile charges and continue this case, and will confer with the local prosecutor to that end in the coming days.”

Andrew Duffy, attorney for Tia Coleman sent this statement:

“While we respect the judge’s ruling and stress that it is without prejudice, what everyone will clearly remember is there was an indefensible decision made to have the duck boats try to “beat the storm” instead of refunding passenger money. That catastrophic decision cost 17 innocent souls their lives and destroyed families. To have no one criminally responsible for the senseless, easily preventable loss of life would be grossly unjust.”

