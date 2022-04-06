Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Sunny & Breezy This Afternoon

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Sunny, breezy and cooler this afternoon. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for Opening Day Thursday. A few light, brief showers are possible so be prepared for that. There is a 30% chance of showers on Friday as well. Breezy conditions will continue through Friday. Lots of sunny & dry weather is expected for the weekend!

