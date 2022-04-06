4Warn Forecast: Cool, Breezy & Spot Rain For the Cardinals Home Opener

Weather Discussion: The Cardinals home opener will be cool and breezy with a 30% chance for a brief shower. Showers will be isolated and brief, I don’t expect any delay to the game. But it will be a cool day with 50s feeling like 40s as winds will gust 30-35 mph. Winds will be blowing out towards right center field.

While chilly Thursday it gets colder by Friday morning with a chance for some rain or wet snow. I don’t expect much if any accumulation with temperatures above freezing. But Friday will be a raw and chilly day. Saturday is warmer but still cool while it warms up quite a bit for Sunday.

