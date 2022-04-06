Advertisement

21-year-old man shot, killed in East St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting in East St. Louis Wednesday evening.

Officers arrived to the 1300 block of North 44th Street at 7 p.m. where they found the man shot. He was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers by phone at 314-725-8477 (TIPS)

