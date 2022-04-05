What you need to know for Opening Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals will open the season against the Pittsburg Pirates. As Opening Day is almost upon us, here are some things that fans need to know for the big event on Thursday, April 7.

There will be a pep rally at Ballpark Village at 10:30 a.m. The event will be free for all fans to attend, with prizes and ticket giveaways for Opening day and other games this season.

The gates will open at 12 p.m. All fans, ages 21 and older, will receive a magnet with the 2022 schedule, compliments of Budweiser. The pregame ceremonies will begin at 2:30 p.m. with appearances by the Budweiser Clydesdales, Fredbird and Team Fredbird, and the Cardinals Hall of Famers.

Fleet Street & Color Guard, presented by Fort Leonard Wood, will perform the National Anthem at 3:06, and the ceremonial first pitch will follow up after.

There will be new concession items, including Nonna’s Italian beef sandwich, grilled meatballs, St. Louis BBQ nachos, “Pop Pop Hurray!” gourmet popcorn, and island freeze frozen drinks.

Fans sitting in sections 141-160 and the Redbird Club, sections 241-257, will be able to order from a menu of ballpark favorites on their phones through the MLB Ballpark app and have their food delivered to their seats.

Fans can also participate in the Cardinals Care 50/50 Raffle, with tickets going on sale at 9 a.m., and the drawing taking place on Sunday, April 10, at the end of the seventh inning. The winner will win half of the total pot, while the other half will go to Cardinals Care to support the Redbird Rookies youth softball and baseball program and the grant program.

Raffle tickets are 60 for $20, 10 for $10, or 3 for $5. Fans must be 18 or older and must be located in Missouri.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.