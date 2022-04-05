St. Louis students get to hear from Ukrainians their age about ongoing situation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some St. Louis County students got to talk to Ukrainians their age and hear about the situation.

Dr. Daniel Murphy - an English teacher at Lindbergh High School Academy - worked with the Ukrainian embassy in Chicago to connect two Ukrainian students directly to his classroom.

“I said, ‘guys, can you imagine if you had the opportunity to talk to a university student in France in 1940 when Germany had invaded? Could you imagine being able to hear first-hand the experiences these people are going through?’ Because that’s the opportunity we have here, to hear from someone who is suffering through incredible atrocity,” Murphy said.

Local students got to talk to students Illya and Daria. Local students were able to ask about the conditions Ukrainians are facing every day.

“It’s not affecting me personally but then you talk to these people and then it gets very real and you get very emotional,” local student Daniel Duntly said.

Dr. Murphy’s class is now planning a drive to raise materials and medical supplies that will be sent to Illya’s school and to refugees.

