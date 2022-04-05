St. Louis County voters to decide whether private school can operate in Queeny Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -St. Louis County voters will decide whether a private school can relocate to a three-acre portion of Queeny Park off of Mason Road.

Raintree School, founded in 2006, is the first “forest school” in Missouri, in which students spend the majority of their day learning outside. Currently, the school sits on 11 acres of land, but Head of School Ilya Eydelman said they’ve outgrown the space.

“We have outgrown the space, really we’ve outgrown our outdoor space more than our indoor space and that’s really the appeal for us to move into the park,” he said.

The school often makes trips to the park, Eydelman said, to engage students in outdoor lessons and activities. In 2018, the school approached the county about leasing three buildings in the park, including the Jarville House, which was built in 1853 on the estate of Edgar Queeny.

“Not only will we take over maintenance but we’ll provide some capital improvements to the property in a win-win for both us and the county,” he said. “For us, we’d be getting access to the park which speaks for itself, it’s over 500 acres of woodland, which really jives well with our goal of introducing this kind of approach for primary grades.”

The 40-year lease would bring the county $2.8 million and relieve it of its utility and maintenance responsibilities on the property. In addition, the school has plans to build a new gymnasium and dining hall, which the county would own and be able to rent out on weekends.

Some nearby neighbors oppose the school moving into the park, concerned about increases in traffic and the architectural preservation of the buildings.

“The boundary of our lease does not encroach on any running paths, we don’t plan to disturb any of the rest of the park in any way whatsoever, there’s no additional parking lot planned, there’s ample parking,” Eydelman said. “We did two traffic studies that showed the traffic we generate here, at capacity, would not influence or impact Mason Road in any significant way.”

The Missouri Coalition for the Environment is one group opposed to Proposition D.

“They need to weigh who is going to benefit, and who benefits most,” Jared Opsal, of the Missouri Coalition for the Environment, said. “Is the public going to benefit more than the person or organization that is leasing and using that space? When we look at the sides of this, we see overwhelmingly who benefits, it’s the school and the dozens of families who have their children attend that school.”

Opsal said the public park should remain accessible for all members of the public and allowing such a long-term lease does not bode well for the greater public.

“When you look at the proposed use of the land and the buildings, it’s for an exclusive private school,” he said. “So again, leasing that out, it’s not even being leased out for use that would be accessible to a wide range of people in St. Louis County, it’s only going to be accessible to the dozens of families and kids that will be attending that school.”

The school is home to 42 students, after having an enrollment closer to 100 before the pandemic. It hopes to expand to primary school, as it currently offers nursery through second grade.

