Search on for missing Soulard man who has dementia

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a man who was last seen leaving his apartment building in Soulard on March 24.

Police are looking for Charles Toler, Jr, 68. He was last seen leaving the lobby of his building at Allen Market Lane and 12th Street. He is described as 5′11″, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities are unsure what type of clothes he is wearing, but say he has limited mobility and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis Metropolitan police at 314-444-2500.

