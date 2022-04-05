Advertisement

Search on for missing Soulard man who has dementia

Police are looking for Charles Toler, Jr, 68
Police are looking for Charles Toler, Jr, 68(SLMPD)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a man who was last seen leaving his apartment building in Soulard on March 24.

Police are looking for Charles Toler, Jr, 68. He was last seen leaving the lobby of his building at Allen Market Lane and 12th Street. He is described as 5′11″, weighing 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities are unsure what type of clothes he is wearing, but say he has limited mobility and suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call St. Louis Metropolitan police at 314-444-2500.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Graphic
Crews on scene of officer-involved shooting in North City
Jessica Joiner was helping her sister, Jamie move out of a Collinsville house Saturday when...
Sisters killed by man in the Metro East remembered as happy
Madison County Double Homi
Sisters killed by man in the Metro East remembered as happy
Wesley Bell encourages the St. Louis community to stay vigilant during National Child Abuse...
Child Abuse Prevention Month