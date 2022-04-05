Polls are open for Election day across the metro area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s election day across the metro area and polls are officially opened. Here’s what to expect when you go vote.

In St. Louis county, there are almost 60 ballot measures and races that you will see Tuesday. There will also be four propositions on the ballot that will include:

Prop A: Asks voters to decide whether the County Executive’s office should be required to pay out of its own budget for executive appointees assigned to other departments.

Prop B: This would explicitly prohibit the County Executive from holding a side job. All voters in St. Louis county will see this proposition.

Prop C: Would establish a county tax on out-of-state purchases.

Prop D: Asks voters whether a private school can operate out of the former dog museum in Queeny Park.

In St. Louis city, one of the more controversial issues on the ballot is Proposition R. Prop R aims to shift redistricting power to citizens and increase transparency amongst the Board of Alderman.

