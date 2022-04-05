Advertisement

Police investigate after man was shot, injured in North County

Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in north St. Louis county early Tuesday morning.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in north St. Louis county early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they responded to a call just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Ben Nevis where they found the 23-year-old shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown.

No further information has been released.

