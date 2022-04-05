Advertisement

Our one desire! The Backstreet Boys are coming to St. Louis

The Backstreet Boys are returning to the Las Vegas Strip to kick off their DNA World Tour 2022.
The Backstreet Boys are returning to the Las Vegas Strip to kick off their DNA World Tour 2022.(The Publicity Lab)
By Kelsee Ward
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Do you want it that way? The Backstreet Boys added new dates to their North American tour and St. Louis made the list!

The band will be coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights on July 30 as a part of the Allegiant Air Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 starting at 10 a.m.

So everybody get ready to rock your body this summer because Backstreet’s back!

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Accident closes all lanes at I-44
One lane shutdown at EB I-44 after 4-car crash
Election Day
Polls open for Election Day in Missouri. Here are some topics on the ballots
Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot in north St. Louis county early...
Police investigate after man was shot, injured in North County
Residents react to a man who was shot by officers after he pointed a rifle at them in Desloge,...
Man shot by officers after pointing rifle at them in St. Francois County, police say