Our one desire! The Backstreet Boys are coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Do you want it that way? The Backstreet Boys added new dates to their North American tour and St. Louis made the list!

The band will be coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights on July 30 as a part of the Allegiant Air Concert Series. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8 starting at 10 a.m.

So everybody get ready to rock your body this summer because Backstreet’s back!

