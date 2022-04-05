MoDOT to close Manchester Road near Hanley Road for the summer starting May 2

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The busy stretch of Manchester Road in Brentwood is filled with construction cones, lane closure signs and sidewalks under construction. Its part of a two-year project from MoDOT and the City of Brentwood to make the road safer. Starting May 2, the next phase will begin as they prepare to replace Black Creek Bridge.

Manchester Road, just west of Hanley, will completely close from May 2 through August to allow to work to take place.

“There’s probably going to be an inconvenience, but I keep reminding myself that the end product will outweigh the inconvenience in the meantime,” said Dr. Damien Busold. His chiropractic office is located off Manchester right near where the closure will take place.

But many residents and business owners say the months of construction is worthwhile if it means a safer road and addresses longtime flooding issues.

MoDOT is halfway through their resurfacing project on Manchester Road. It stretches from Lindbergh to Big Bend, and includes improvements to sidewalks. At the same time, Brentwood is working alongside MoDOT to address safety, flooding and appearance as part of their Brentwood Bound plan.

While MoDOT closes Manchester over Black Creek, they will also reduce traffic to one lane in each direction near Mary Avenue. That’s where a pedestrian tunnel will be built underneath Manchester Road.

The $4.8 million tunnel will improve safety and access to the the trails and pathways, as well as help with traffic instead of adding a street level crossing. The Brentwood Bound plan, which is funded in part through grants and tax dollars approved from Proposition B, will also include the Deer Creek Greenway Connector trail. It will connect Rogers Parkway and Deer Creek Greenway. Groundbreaking is set for the end of April.

MoDOT says they are working on the detour details for the closure over Black Creek and plan to release more information in the coming weeks.

Read more about MoDOT’s resurfacing project: https://www.modot.org/manchester-road-route-100-between-big-bend-and-lindbergh

Read more about Brentwood Bound: http://brentwoodmo.org/1784/Brentwood-Bound

