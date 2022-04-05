Advertisement

Man shot by officers after pointing rifle at them in St. Francois County, police say

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot by officers after he pointed a rifle at them in Desloge, Mo. Monday night, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened outside a home on N. Cantwell Street around 6:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that St. Francois County Deputies and officers from the Park Hills Police Department responded to a call for a disturbance at the home. Officers arrived on the scene and met a man in the front yard holding a rifle.

Police say the man raised the rifle and pointed it at them before two officers fired, hitting the man in the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. No officers were injured.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Starbucks
Employees at Ladue Starbucks look to join others around the country to unionize
A deadly MoDOT work zone crash now prompting new calls to improve road crew safety.
MoDOT crash follow up
Manchester looks to construct the roads
Manchester Rd. Construction update
Officers shot armed man in North City
Officers shot armed man in North City