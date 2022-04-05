Man killed in Monday afternoon crash in Franklin County
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Leslie, Missouri man was killed in a Monday afternoon crash.
Dustin Horina was killed when his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo crashed on Bald Hill Road east of Route C around 3:25 p.m. The 34-year-old was ejected from the Jeep during the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Horina was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
