Man killed in Monday afternoon crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – A Leslie, Missouri man was killed in a Monday afternoon crash.

Dustin Horina was killed when his 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo crashed on Bald Hill Road east of Route C around 3:25 p.m. The 34-year-old was ejected from the Jeep during the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Horina was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

