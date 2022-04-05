Advertisement

Man found slumped over wheel after deadly shooting in Ferguson

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found gunned down in a car in Ferguson Sunday evening.

Police rushed to the 1300 block of Sharondale Circle after gunfire erupted around 7:30 p.m. Once there, they found a man slumped at the steering wheel of a car after being shot and killed.

Investigators believe the shooting was not random. If you have information about the shooting, please call Ferguson Police at 314-522-3100

