Imo’s holds first Customer Appreciation Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Imo’s is holding its first Customer Appreciation Day Wednesday, April 6.

Customers can get a medium one-topping pizza and an order of toasted ravioli for just $9.99. It is a big thank you for sticking with them through the few years of the pandemic.

The deal is available at all locations and carry-out orders only. Customers just need to use the promo code: IMOSLOVE.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.