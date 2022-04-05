Advertisement

Imo’s holds first Customer Appreciation Day

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Imo’s is holding its first Customer Appreciation Day Wednesday, April 6.

Customers can get a medium one-topping pizza and an order of toasted ravioli for just $9.99. It is a big thank you for sticking with them through the few years of the pandemic.

The deal is available at all locations and carry-out orders only. Customers just need to use the promo code: IMOSLOVE.

