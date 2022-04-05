Gardner’s office says video disputes claims man tried carjacking St. Louis City officers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office (CAO) released videos that claimed discounted prior claims that a 27-year-old man tried to carjack two St. Louis City officers.

The incident happened near the intersection of Chouteau and Tucker, just after 3 a.m. on March 19. Authorities said the two officers were on their way to a call for shots fired near Chouteau and 7th when 27-year-old Allen Robinson stepped into an eastbound lane of Chouteau, blocking the fully-marked squad car. Police told News 4 Robinson then walked to the passenger side of the car and pointed a gun at the officers, in an attempt to carjack them. The officers said they were able to maneuver to safety while the suspect realized he was carjacking officers in a marked squad car. The suspect then ran off but was later taken into custody.

He was found with an unloaded gun.

During a press conference Tuesday, the CAO’s office showed body camera footage from that night that allegedly disputed those claims made by the officers. CAO Chief Warrant Officer Chris Hinckley said the video showed the man crossing the street and stopping in front of the squad car but he didn’t pull out a gun.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office released body camera footage of an officer talking about an alleged carjacking.

“He takes a step back, he keeps his hands by his side, and then he moves to the left side, or the passenger side of the vehicle walking,” Hinckley said. “Never increasing or decreasing his pace. His hands appear to remain by his side and walking by.”Investigators also obtained surveillance video that shed doubt on the police officer’s account, the CAO’s office said.

“This is the nail in the coffin,” Hinckley said describing the contents of the video.

When asked if any of the officer’s involved were on Kim Gardner’s exclusion list, Hinckley wouldn’t elaborate but stated, “this is under investigation.”

In late March, the CAO’s office only charged Robinson with unlawful use of a weapon, not anything pertaining to an attempted carjacking. All charges have been dismissed as of Tuesday. According to St. Louis Police, Robinson is being held at the Jefferson County jail on unrelated charges.

News 4 reached out to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department on the incident. They released the following statement:

The Department has become aware of the allegations made made today by the Circuit Attorney’s Office. However, no material has been shared with the Department from the CAO about these allegations. We have requested their supported material and will conduct a review.

