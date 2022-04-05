Funeral services planned for Tyre Sampson this weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Funeral services have now been set for 14-year-old Tyre Sampson.

The St. Louis County teenager died nearly two weeks after falling off the Orlando, Florida FreeFall drop tower, which takes riders up 430 feet and then drops at speeds of up to 75 mph, according to ICON Park, Visitation for Sampson will be Saturday morning from eight to ten at SLU-Bush Student Center on North Grand.

A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. at that same location. Sampson will be buried that afternoon at Oak Grove Cemetery on St. Charles Rock Road.

