Fredbird helps non-profit deliver baskets of hope to patients

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the St. Louis Cardinals’ Opening Day approaches, Fredbird brought joy to patients at Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital in St. Louis County.

Fredbird was out with Basket of Hope delivering baskets full of items to help patients undergoing treatment.

“We’re just here to encourage other families that no matter what happens God is with them, they’re not alone and the community is with them on their journey,” Janelle said.

