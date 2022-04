ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A missing DeSoto woman who they say has dementia has been found safe.

An Endangered Silver Advisory was issued for 78-year-old Judy Pogorelsky. Authorities say she left her home on Wegmann Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon to go to a store and had not been heard from since.

Early Tuesday evening, police said she was found safe.

