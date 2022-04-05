Crews to break ground soon on Augusta amphitheater, 12-hole championship golf course

AUGUSTA, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction on an amphitheater and 12-hole championship golf course located at Balducci Vineyards is set to begin within 90 days.

The projects, spearheaded by The Hoffmann Family of Companies, are part of the $100 million investment in Augusta led by David and Jerri Hoffmann.

“I think there’s always concern when you hear about a developer, or redeveloper coming into the community,” David Hoffmann said. “It’s like, ‘oh my gosh, what’s going to happen?’ Well, we preserve what’s here.”

Projects in downtown Augusta include the town’s first gas station in 25 years, the Augusta Emporium, gator tours through the vineyards, a new bakery and Jerri Hoffmann’s store, the Augusta Clothing Company.

“It’s really been a dream of mine, a personal dream of mine, to open a clothing store,” she said. “We have plans to include men’s clothing downstairs eventually, too.”

The acquisition of nearly 1,000 acres of land in and around the city limits is complete, Hoffmann said. The 12-hole championship golf course has been mapped out and construction will begin soon.

“They’ve laid out where the holes will be and they do that with plastic pipes, it’s a terrific layout,” he said.

The couple has also spent time restoring several cabins around town, which will be available for bookings. Near the corner of 94 and Jackson Street, a newly renovated farmhouse is now available for bookings at augstaguestcollection.com.

“We’ve taken these cottages that date back to the 1800s and we’ve given them more than just a fresh coat of paint,” Jerri Hoffmann said. “We’ve updated plumbing, the bathrooms, and you’ll find comfy beds and linens.”

Miss Augusta, a luxury yacht for dinner and sightseeing cruises, will soon be docked at Klondike Park. Plans for a hostel hotel along the Katy Trail for bikers is taking shape, too.

As for the larger hotel, Hoffmann said plans were slowed after the COVID-19 pandemic surged last fall. However, he is hopeful the project will get back on track soon.

Just up the road at Defiance Ridge Vineyards, owner Chuck Gillentine said the Hoffmann projects have helped boost business a bit, with sales up 10 percent so far this year.

“Everything that he does that’s positive, helps us,” Gillentine said. “It’s good for the area.”

Gillentine said some customers have expressed concerns and worry over the changes taking place.

“The pricing is probably number one,” he said. “People will come here because they tell us we’re more reasonable. The aesthetic changing of things of course is going to be a problem with a lot of people, some people and you go from a real family business to...this is a little different.”

However, he said the projects have opened the door to changes and upgrades at Defiance Ridge, which he’s looking forward to as the weather warms up.

“This definitely opened a door and we’d be crazy if we don’t jump in and get ourselves where we want to be,” he said.

