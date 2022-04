EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 are closed in the Metro East due to a crash.

East St. Louis WB I-64 crash (IDOT)

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near 25th Street in East St. Louis. It appears to have involved two vehicles.

It is not known how long the interstate will be closed. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.