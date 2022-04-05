Ahead of busy weekend, officials ensure increase of police presence in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As Cardinals Opening Day at Busch Stadium quickly approaches, St. Louis City police plan to step up their patrols amid the expected influx of people.

And that’s not the only thing happening in downtown St. Louis this weekend. St. Louisans can enjoy a supercross event happening at the Dome at America’s Center and the Blues who are hosting a four-game homestand. With those events in mind, more than 100,000 people are expected to gather in the area. In order to ensure safety, St. Louis Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom said there will be a visible boost in police presence including the police department’s bike unit will be activated and traffic barriers will remain on city streets.

“The major reason why they’re out is mainly to control traffic. As we pointed out, there will be a lot of people downtown, so we needed to take measures to make sure that traffic flows properly and people can get to where they need to go,” said Isom.

The Cardinals season alone is expected to generate more than $300 million in economic impact.

