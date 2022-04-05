Advertisement

63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her, St. Louis police say

Image shows an ambulance.
Image shows an ambulance.(MGN)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after allegedly pouring hot water over her roommate at an assisted living center in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House on Thekla Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood just before 1 p.m. on March 7. Davis’ roommate allegedly poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Backstreet Boys are returning to the Las Vegas Strip to kick off their DNA World Tour 2022.
Our one desire! The Backstreet Boys are coming to St. Louis
Police sirens
Man found slumped over wheel after deadly shooting in Ferguson
Accident closes all lanes at I-44
One lane shutdown at EB I-44 after 4-car crash
Election Day
Polls open for Election Day in Missouri. Here are some topics on the ballots