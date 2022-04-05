Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Rain Ending, PM Sunshine

By Kent Ehrhardt
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Wet roads for early morning commuters. Rain and clouds will be clearing out by mid morning. Sunny, breezy and cooler this afternoon. It will be cloudy, breezy and cool for Opening Day Thursday. A few light, brief showers are possible so be prepared for that. Cooler pattern through Saturday with some freezing temperatures possible on Saturday morning.

7 Day Forecast

