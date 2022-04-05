4Warn Forecast: Rain Ending, PM Sunshine
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Wet roads for early morning commuters. Rain and clouds will be clearing out by mid morning. Sunny, breezy and cooler this afternoon. It will be cloudy, breezy and cool for Opening Day Thursday. A few light, brief showers are possible so be prepared for that. Cooler pattern through Saturday with some freezing temperatures possible on Saturday morning.
