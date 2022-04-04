‘They should have won’: Son of KU player from 1957 team recalls title game against North Carolina

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Monday’s NCAA championship matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the North Carolina Tar Heels is not the first time these legendary programs have met up in this same type of game.

“It was one of the most iconic championship games ever,” says Cole Mowry.

Mowry is talking about the 1957 Championship game, as the Jayhawks took on the Tar Heels at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

It was a game and a KU team that featured basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain, and Cole’s late father, Gary Mowry.

“There’s a team photograph and he’s sitting next to Wilt in the team photograph,” Mowry said.

He says even though his father was a bench player for the Jayhawks, and didn’t see any minutes that championship game, his father says they let slip out of their hands.

“He thinks they should have won, and I remember certain plays should have been called to feature Wilt. Wilt didn’t get featured enough in the game in order for them to win it,” Mowry said.

That is the reason Monday’s 1957 rematch holds a special meaning for Mowry and his family.

“I just miss my dad and the KU whole thing going into it, makes it a little more interesting I guess,” says Mowry.

He believes Monday night, his dad will be yelling ‘Rock Chalk’ from above and hoping the result will be different from their one-point loss in 1957.

“This is a revenge game. We are going to get back at them because we lost in triple overtime, so I feel like it’s kind of destined to happen tomorrow night,” he said.

Mowry says he’s developed a little bond with Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self.

Mowry lost his father back in 2021 and Self lost his father earlier this year, so he texted him extending his condolences and says tomorrow he plans to send Self a text wishing the team good luck.

