Suspicious death investigation underway in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting death of a North City man.

Sunday, 42-year-old Tyrone Armstrong was shot and killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue just before 1:15 a.m. Initially, investigators believed Armstrong shot himself but now they said the actual circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been determined.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)

