Advertisement

Suspicious death investigation underway in North City

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting death of a North City man.

Sunday, 42-year-old Tyrone Armstrong was shot and killed inside his home in the 6000 block of Thekla Avenue just before 1:15 a.m. Initially, investigators believed Armstrong shot himself but now they said the actual circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been determined.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A screen shot of the video of an interview Tisaby did of the woman at the center of the...
St. Louis police request special prosecutor in probe of private investigator in Greitens case
Tisaby's lawyer says charges are racially motivated
‘100 percent innocent;’ Tisaby’s lawyer suggests charges may be racially motivated
Gardner speaks, maintains innocence as the investigation into her office continues
Gardner speaks, maintains innocence as investigation into her office continues
Gardner speaks, maintains innocence as the investigation into her office continues
Gardner speaks, maintains innocence as investigation into her office continues
Judge rules Tisaby case can move forward, Greitens will be called in for deposition
Judge rules Tisaby case can move forward, Greitens will be called in for deposition