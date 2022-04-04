Suspect rams into South Roxana patrol car during police chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspect rammed a police chief’s patrol car in the Metro East.

The South Roxana Police Chief Bob Cole said it began when an officer tried to pull over a suspect impaired driver in East Alton around midnight The driver took off and crashed into another car, injuring another person.

Police searched for the suspect and later found the driver behind a business on Fosterburg Road in Alton, Illinois. The suspect led police on another chase through Godfrey, Illinois before ramming into the police chief’s squad.

Officials said the man ran from the car but was eventually taken into custody. No additional information has been released.

