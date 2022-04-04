St. Louis police request special prosecutor in probe of private investigator in Greitens case

This story was originally published in August 2018.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are asking a judge to toss St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from an investigation involving her office.

Last month, police confirmed they had opened an investigation into William Tisaby, a private investigator hired by the Circuit Attorney’s Office to work on the invasion of privacy case involving former Missouri governor Eric Greitens.

Throughout the course of the case, Greitens’ defense team accused Tisaby of perjury and alleged that Gardner had committed misconduct. Gardner dismissed the invasion charge in the midst of jury selection, after it became clear she was going to have to provide testimony in the case.

News 4 has now learned that City Counselor Julian Bush, who represents the police, met with Presiding Judge Michael Mullen Friday. Bush indicated that the police department wanted to seek a special prosecutor on the case.

News 4 was told that a representative for the Circuit Attorney’s Office asked the judge for more time to consider the issue.

Judge Mullen set a hearing on June 20.

Police told News 4 the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

