Shots fired after crash near Forest Park
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police reported shots were fired near Forest Park after a three-car crash Monday afternoon.
Officials said someone involved in the crash at Kingshighway near Interstate 64 shot at somebody else that was involved. The incident happened before 1:30 p.m.
There were no further details released. This story will be updated as information develops.
