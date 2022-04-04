Advertisement

Shots fired after crash near Forest Park

Apr. 4, 2022
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police reported shots were fired near Forest Park after a three-car crash Monday afternoon.

Officials said someone involved in the crash at Kingshighway near Interstate 64 shot at somebody else that was involved. The incident happened before 1:30 p.m.

There were no further details released. This story will be updated as information develops.

