Reports: Pujols, wife Deidre to divorce

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) bats in the first inning of a spring training baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols (5) bats in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols and his wife Deidre are getting a divorce, according to multiple reports.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report the news. Pujols’ agent sent a statement to multiple media outlets announcing that Cardinals legend was seeking a divorce from his wife of 22 years.

Deidre Pujols underwent surgery for a brain tumor on the same day Albert Pujols made his Spring Training debut. Manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Albert Pujols will be in the Opening Day lineup against the Pirates on Thursday.

