Police investigate double shooting in The Grove

Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting that took place late Sunday night in The Grove.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting that took place late Sunday night in the Grove.

Police said a man is in critical condition and a woman was found not breathing and unconscious after being shot on Manchester Avenue and Kentucky Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. The woman made her way to a QuikTrip gas station just before first responders got there. Both victims are said to be in their 40s or 50s. St. Louis City Police’s Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

News 4 was also on the scene when a car came barreling through as officers investigated the crime scene. The driver of the car hit a cone, drove through yellow tape, and ran a red light. No further information has been released on this incident.

