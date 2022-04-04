Over 150 police departments clear backlog of untested sexual assault kits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Monday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced over 1,000 sexual assault kits have been tested and returned through his SAFE Kit Initiative

The SAFE Kit Initiative partners with 169 police departments to clear the inventory of untested sexual assaults kits. According to AG Schmitt, his office has sent 3,298 sexual assault kits to private labs for testing and 1,312 have been tested and returned. The initiative, which launched in 2019, is funded by a grant through the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

“Not only is this an incredible milestone, but it’s my hope that it sends the message to victims across Missouri that I take this incredibly, personally serious and that my Office will continue our hard work to honor the sacrifice, bravery, and courage it takes to submit to a sexual assault kit,” said Schmitt.

The test results matched three profiles in the FBI’s database for DNA profiles of criminal offenders, CODIS, resulting in suspects across Missouri being charged such as a 2015 rape suspect in Independence, Mo., a St. Joesph suspect in the rape of an 18-year-old and a suspect in Boone County who had been previously charged in Warrensburg with statutory rape and sodomy.

The Attorney General’s Office released a breakdown of the 169 police departments and sheriff’s offices that have zero untested, reported sexual assault kits in their inventory:

Northwest Missouri: 16

Northeast Missouri: 19

Southwest Missouri: 74

Southeast Missouri: 48

St. Louis Metro Area: 6

Kansas City Metro Area: 6

