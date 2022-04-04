Metro East boy critically injured after accidentally shooting himself in the head

SWANSEA, Ill (KMOV) – A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head in Swansea.

According to police, the child was shot around 6:35 a.m. Monday while inside an apartment in the 1400 block of North 17th Street. A dispatcher received a call that sounded like a disturbance but turned out to be the toddler’s mother rushing the child to the hospital.

The 3-year-old was taken to a St. Louis hospital after being stabilized at a local hospital. The boy is currently in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Police told News 4 their initial investigation seems to point to the child getting access to a gun in the apartment, but the investigation is ongoing. The Child Death Investigation Task Force is investigating alongside the Department of Children and Family Services.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Jason Frank at 618-233-8114.

