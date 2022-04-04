Maryville University plans to build an E-sports arena

TOWN AND COUNTRY(KMOV) - Maryville University announced plans Monday to expand.

The school says it will be transforming an aging Town and County shopping center, Woods Mill Center at Highway 141 and I-64. The plans, which are still in the conceptual stage, call for a 3,000-seat multi-purpose arena.

“The internal digital experience for the fan is gonna be off the charts in terms of interactive and technology and all those great things that we come to expect these days, so it’s really gonna be state of the art experience for the fan, it’ll be state of the art experience for the participants,” said Maryville University President Mark Lombardi.

The plans have been submitted to the Town and County Planning Commission and also call for retail and dorms. The hope is for the venue to start hosting events in fall 2025.

