Advertisement

Maryville University plans to build an E-sports arena

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN AND COUNTRY(KMOV) - Maryville University announced plans Monday to expand.

The school says it will be transforming an aging Town and County shopping center, Woods Mill Center at Highway 141 and I-64. The plans, which are still in the conceptual stage, call for a 3,000-seat multi-purpose arena.

“The internal digital experience for the fan is gonna be off the charts in terms of interactive and technology and all those great things that we come to expect these days, so it’s really gonna be state of the art experience for the fan, it’ll be state of the art experience for the participants,” said Maryville University President Mark Lombardi.

The plans have been submitted to the Town and County Planning Commission and also call for retail and dorms. The hope is for the venue to start hosting events in fall 2025.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

fun activities
Girl Scouts collect donations for Operation Food Search
COVID booster shot
Dr. Farrin Manian discusses second booster shot
A photo of a fire truck.
Mobile home catches fire in St. Charles County
Maryville University announced plans Monday to expand
Maryville University plans to build an E-sports arena