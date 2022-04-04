Judge rules Tisaby case can move forward, Greitens will be called in for deposition

This story was originally published in August 2019.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The criminal case against a private investigator hired by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney can move forward after a judge’s ruling Thursday.

William Don Tisaby was not present in court for the hearing.

He was hired by prosecutor Kim Gardner to work on the criminal case against former Governor Eric Greitens last year.

It was ultimately dismissed, but Greitens’ lawyers claimed Tisaby had lied under oath during the investigation.

A special prosecutor and grand jury investigated and in June, Tisaby was indicted on seven counts.

His attorney and Gardner’s supporters have claimed she is the true target of the investigation.

The special prosecutor Thursday re-iterated that their investigation into what occurred during the Greitens case is still very much on-going.

Meanwhile, News 4 has learned the former governor is being called for a deposition in the Tisaby case.

So, too, are the woman at the center of the case and even Police Chief John Hayden

The judge Thursday also placed a protective order on the thousands of pages of documents being turned over in the Tisaby case.

Both sides said the case would be set for trial, either in the spring or even summer of next year.

