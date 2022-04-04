Firefighter injured while battling fire in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A firefighter was injured after battling a house fire in O’Fallon, IL early Monday morning.

Fire crews said the people inside of the home on Longfellow Drive were woken up by an alarm system just after 2 a.m. The fire chief was told the fire started outside of the home but because a window was open, the alarm went off.

One firefighter fell and hurt his back but is expected to be okay. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

