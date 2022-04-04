Episode 178: Izumi

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kurt Bellon is the first to admit that starting your own business is tough. And nearly impossible without the support of friends and family. For him, it was his brothers and mom who helped get his Japanese sando pop up off the ground, including tracking down the little red fire truck he uses to serve up his food at pop-ups around town.

He also couldn’t do it without the support of the St. Louis restaurant community. We sat down with Kurt at Nudo House in the Delmar Loop, where he uses the kitchen for prep work, to talk all about Izumi. Izumi launched in 2020 in the height of the pandemic. A way to serve up beautiful Japanese creations in a quick, carryout model. From tonkatsu to strawberry sandos (yes strawberry!) Kurt shares what makes these simple creations unique to St. Louis.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.