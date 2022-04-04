Crews on scene of officer-involved shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An officer-involved shooting happened Monday evening in North City, police tell News 4.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Riverview and McLaren around 5:45 p.m. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said two officers who were on patrol noticed an armed man on the corner. The man pointed a gun at them, and they confronted the man, who refused to put the gun down, Hayden said. The two officers then shot the man before they performed CPR on him, Hayden said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. Both officers are 27-years-old; one has worked with the department for 1.5 years, the other for four years. Neither officer was injured.

