City voters to decide whether to strip board of aldermen of redistricting powers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Voters within the St. Louis City will decide on Tuesday whether redistricting powers should remain with the Board of Aldermen, or if a citizen board should take on the task.

Redistricting is the process of drawing electoral district boundaries and takes place every 10 years based on census data. Currently, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen handles the redistricting process, but several community groups and leaders are looking to change that come 2030.

“These are common sense, fundamental reforms on how government should work in the City of St. Louis,” Wally Siewert, a professor of political ethics, said. “It should be accountable to the people, the people should draw the districts from which the Board of Aldermen are elected.”

Supporters of Proposition R argue a nine-member committee comprised of everyday citizens would host a series of public input hearings and rely on community feedback during future redistricting processes. Further, it said if members of the Board of Aldermen are not involved in the process, there will be fewer conflicts of interest.

“It is already required by state law and local ordinance to report a conflict of interest,” Lewis Reed, President of the Board of Aldermen, said. “If this passes the voters, it will go to court immediately, which will cost city taxpayers.”

Opponents of Prop R said the ballot measure is funded primarily by out-of-town lobbyist groups based in California. If passed, Reed said the potential for non-city residents to determine which wards city residents live in, remains.

“This is an attack on the women, it’s an attack on the Black members saying, ‘Maybe you don’t know what you’re doing and maybe we’re smarter than you so we’ll get a bunch of outside people to tell you what to do,’” Alderman Joe Vaccaro said. “It aggravates me.”

“It’s about transparency and accountability,” Ruth Ehresman, of Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice, a supporter of Prop R, said. “It’s about who’s voices are heard, shifting power to the best interests of citizens over those of alderpersons and other special interests.”

The proposition also proposes changes to the city’s charter, which would prevent the board from going back on previous propositions passed by voters. It would also remove gendered language from titles.

“Proposition R wants to take away from public officials their right to speak for their residents,” Pamela Boyd, of the African American Aldermanic Caucus, said. “The issue we have is how can people who don’t live in these communities speak for people that do.”

In 2010 and 2021, the Board of Aldermen successfully passed a redistricting map unanimously within the time restraints laid out by the city charter. Further, a spokesperson for Reed’s office said both the Democratic Central Committee of St. Louis and the Republican Party of St. Louis voted in favor of opposing Prop R in Tuesday’s election.

The League of Women’s Voters, St. Louis Association of Community Organizations and Show Me Integrity have publicly endorsed Proposition R.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.