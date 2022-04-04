Cardinals Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the 1982 World Series championship

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The newest exhibit at the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum celebrates the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World Series championship season.

The “Celebration! 1982″ featured exhibit will be in the museum, which is located on the second floor of Cardinals Nation at Ballpark Village, through February 2023.

“Our new featured exhibit celebrates Whitey Herzog taking control of the team as both manager and general manager and tells the story of how Whitey’s relationships with his players reshaped the Cardinals roster into World Series Champions,” said Amy Berra, Manager & Curator of the Cardinals Hall of Fame & Museum. “We are grateful to Whitey for working with us to give fans a unique and unprecedented look back at one of the most popular eras of Cardinals history.”

The exhibit features one artifact from each player and coach on the 1982 team, indulging Willie McGee’s World Series Game 3 two-home run bat, Bob Forsch’s World Series home jersey and Gussie Busch’s red Cardinals cowboy hat.

