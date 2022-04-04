9-year-old and mother missing in Franklin County

Robertsville, Mo. (KMOV) - Police reported a missing child and mother in Missouri on Sunday.

Officials say Sarah Hatfield, 39, took her 9-year-old daughter Adelle Moore for a visit. When Moore stayed the night with Hatfield on March 31, she was not returned to her father the next day.

Police said they found Hatfield’s 2019 gray Hyundai Sonata, with Florida license plates, in Cole County on Monday. They also found out her cellphone has been turned off.

Moore is described as 4 feet, weighing 80 pounds, with blonde hair, brown eyes, and poison ivy marks on her face. Hatfield is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information about their whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the Hermann Police Department at 573-486-2211.

