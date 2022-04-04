4Warn Forecast: Mild Today, Storms Tonight

Weather Discussion: Scattered showers this morning across the area with temperatures near 50 for the morning commute. Rain should move out by mid morning and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. While a spot shower or two is possible today it should remain mostly dry and mild with highs approaching 70. Showers and storms return overnight and there is a low risk that some of the storms could become severe. The highest risk of storms is between 8PM and 2AM. Since most of us will be sleeping during much of this period make sure to get an update on the risk before you go to bed. Another wet commute Wednesday morning then mostly dry and cooler weather the rest of the week.

The Opening Day Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool and breezy. Very low chance of a shower or two.

