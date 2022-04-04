4Warn Forecast: Rain Moves In Tonight

Weather Discussion: Rain is moving in tonight. Most of the rain will be overnight and moving south and out of St. Louis as we head into the morning drive. There may be some lingering showers during the morning drive, but expect the rain to move out and Monday looks mainly dry. Then rain ramps up again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The week ahead has many rain chances, but I don’t see an all day soaker type rain. However, there is a chance for scattered showers Thursday for the Cardinals opener. These type of hit and miss showers can make things damp at times, but shouldn’t delay or stop the game at all. But dress warmly for the game, it will be windy and chilly.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.