4Warn Forecast: Showers move in tonight

Weather Discussion: A mild evening with temperatures in the 60s until 8 pm. Showers will slowly lift northward tonight and rain will be present for the Tuesday morning commute. Expect breaks in the rainfall tomorrow afternoon. These breaks will allow temperatures to warm to the 60s. We may even see brief peaks of sunshine.

More showers develop Tuesday evening. We can’t rule out a couple of thunderstorms initially. Given the lack of energy in the atmosphere, storms will generally remain on the weaker side. Cooler air eventually filters in to round out the workweek. By the weekend, we dry and eventually warm up.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.