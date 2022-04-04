Advertisement

3 years later, Dutchtown man’s death remains unsolved

Travon Richie, 23, was shot and killed on April 8, 2019 at Amberg Park.
Travon Richie, 23, was shot and killed on April 8, 2019 at Amberg Park.(St. Louis Police Department)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Despite 50 witnesses present during a 2019 murder, detectives are still hunting for the person responsible for Travon Richie’s death.

Richie, 23, of Dutchtown, was shot and killed while with his friends and family at Amberg Park in the 3800 block of Keokuk around 6:30 p.m. on April 8. He died at the scene.

Police said between 30 and 50 people, including small children, were at the park and a nearby corner store when the deadly shooting happened. Three years later, no one has come forward. According to authorities, if a tip leads to the felony arrest of the person responsible, a reward of up to $5,000 may be collected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. All tips are completely anonymous and there is no caller ID, voicemail or way to trace an address when called in.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Celebration! 1982
Cardinals Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the 1982 World Series championship
Stacy Whitford, of suburban Kansas City, Missouri, applied for Medicaid for herself and her son...
Patients’ Perilous Months-Long Waiting for Medicaid Coverage Is a Sign of What’s to Come
According to the USGS, two small earthquakes were recorded 3 minutes apart with nearly the same...
2 weak earthquakes recorded Sunday near Missouri Bootheel
A screen shot of the video of an interview Tisaby did of the woman at the center of the...
St. Louis police request special prosecutor in probe of private investigator in Greitens case