3 years later, Dutchtown man’s death remains unsolved

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Despite 50 witnesses present during a 2019 murder, detectives are still hunting for the person responsible for Travon Richie’s death.

Richie, 23, of Dutchtown, was shot and killed while with his friends and family at Amberg Park in the 3800 block of Keokuk around 6:30 p.m. on April 8. He died at the scene.

Police said between 30 and 50 people, including small children, were at the park and a nearby corner store when the deadly shooting happened. Three years later, no one has come forward. According to authorities, if a tip leads to the felony arrest of the person responsible, a reward of up to $5,000 may be collected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. All tips are completely anonymous and there is no caller ID, voicemail or way to trace an address when called in.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.