2 weak earthquakes recorded Sunday near Missouri Bootheel

According to the USGS, two small earthquakes were recorded 3 minutes apart with nearly the same epicenter, just east of Lake Wappappello on Sunday evening, April 3.(Source: USGS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PUXICO, Mo. (AP) — Two weak earthquakes rumbled in southeast Missouri over the weekend.

Television station KFVS reports that the U.S. Geological Survey recorded both earthquakes Sunday evening near Puxico in rural Wayne County, just north of the Missouri Bootheel. The survey says the first was about 7 miles northwest of Puxico and registered a magnitude 2.2.

The second about a mile away registered a magnitude 2.4.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

