2 weak earthquakes recorded Sunday near Missouri Bootheel

PUXICO, Mo. (AP) — Two weak earthquakes rumbled in southeast Missouri over the weekend.

Television station KFVS reports that the U.S. Geological Survey recorded both earthquakes Sunday evening near Puxico in rural Wayne County, just north of the Missouri Bootheel. The survey says the first was about 7 miles northwest of Puxico and registered a magnitude 2.2.

The second about a mile away registered a magnitude 2.4.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

