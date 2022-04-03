Elderly man with Alzheimer’s missing in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police say Mark Richard Rubbert, a 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, walked away from his residence Saturday and is missing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol put out a missing person’s report for Rubbert after he left his residence at 6336 Plateau Avenue around 3 p.m. Rubbert is 6 feet 3 inches tall, 225 pounds and was wearing a brown jacket and dark blue cargo pants.

Anyone who sees the man should call 911 or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5565.

